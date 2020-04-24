South Africa: Throughout the World, Booze Inspires Those Thirsting for Tighter Controls

analysis

World crises have often influenced changes to liquor laws and researchers say Covid-19 might be just what is needed to cure South Africans of their drinking problem.

For decades barflies in England would grumble and tourists shake their heads in disbelief when, in the middle of the afternoon, without fail, the barkeep would turf them out of the pub. It became known as the dreaded "afternoon gap" - that dry period in the day, 3pm to 5pm, when by law pubs in England and Wales had to close, Mondays through to Saturdays.

The afternoon gap was the brainchild of the British war effort in World War I. The fear then was that munition workers would head to the pub for lunch, get boozed up and, well, forget to return to work.

So the Defence of the Realm Act (Dora) was passed and, even after the Germans were defeated, some of the legislation remained in place and the afternoon gap stayed. It was finally scrapped under a new licensing act in 1988.

World crises have a history of influencing changes to liquor laws. The latest crisis is no different, with South Africans experiencing the first-ever national ban on alcohol sales.

In...