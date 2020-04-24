Zimbabwe: Axia Deffers Dividend Payment Due to COVID-19

23 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Retail and distribution business concern, Axia corporation limited has deferred payment date of the interim dividend to its shareholders that was due tomorrow (April 24) to 28 May due to lockdown restrictions and uncertainties in the global economy.

The decision comes at a time some companies are pondering reversal of dividend payments announced prior to the severity of the pandemic as businesses might need funds to sustain a recession already predicted.

"A notice was published on 12 March 2020 in respect to a declaration by the Board of Directors on the payment of an interim dividend of 4.60 ZWL cents per share in respect of shareholders appearing in the register of shareholders on the record date,"

"The payment date of that interim dividend was fixed as 24 April 2020. The Board of Directors wish to advise shareholders that it has taken the decision to defer the payment date to 28 May 2020, with the approval of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. This is in light of the Covid-19 lockdown in force in Zimbabwe as well as the uncertainties surrounding local, region and global economies," the company wrote.

Axia corporation which also controls TV Sales and Home, Transerv and Distribution Group Africa (DGA) recorded 4 percent revenue growth of $ 1.7 billion in its 2020 Half year performance to 31 December 2019.

Zimbabwe has been in lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the development has halted all administrative operations across the country.

However, with uncertainties over the economy in months ahead, most companies are likely to suspend or deffer dividend payments.

Earlier this month, Miekles Limited also deffered dividend payment that was due to its shareholders that was initial slated for 8 April and announced it would pay around end of this month due to the Covid-19 situation.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.