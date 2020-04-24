Zimbabwe: Perm Sec Appointed for Ministry of National Housing

23 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Machivenyika

President Mnangagwa has appointed Engineer Theodius Chinyanga as the new permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.

Eng Chinyanga was appointed in terms of section 205 (1) of the Constitution and takes over from Eng Silibaziso Chizwina who awaits re-assignment elsewhere in Government.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed the appointment in a press statement.

"Eng Chinyanga is a qualified and experienced civil, structural and infrastructure engineer. He has worked in this capacity in the ministries of government, housing, transport and infrastructure development," Dr Sibanda said.

"Engineer Chinyanga is currently director of roads construction and maintenance in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. Engineer Chinyanga's leadership is critical in delivering housing and social amenities in both urban and rural areas and also addressing issues of community and infrastructure resilience especially in the context of climate change related challenges."

