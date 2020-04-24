Angola: Minister Wants Strategy Against Environmental Degradation

23 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment, Adjany Costa, reaffirmed on Wednesday in Luanda the need for nations to develop and implement policies and strategies to mitigate the impact of environmental degradation.

In a message about World Earth Day, the minister states that we must also promote a culture of sustainability for a better livng quality.

"Governments and civil society must mobilize for a paradigm shift and the establishment of a culture of global sustainability and preservation of the planet, with respect for future generations," she said.

She calls for a reflection on the way of life and behavioural change, to think about better waste management, with the sharing of information, messages and debates on social networks.

According to Adjany Costa, the strong pressure of humanity on natural resources, combined with factors such as population growth, urban expansion, increased consumption patterns, economic and industrial development, has contributed to the exacerbation of environmental problems.

"The consequences of these problems are reflected, among others, in the destruction of habitats and natural ecosystems, extinction of animal and plant species, air, water and soil pollution, poor sanitation, social injustice.

