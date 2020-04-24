South Africa: Birds of a Feather - SAA and Water Affairs Department Fly Too Close to the Sun

24 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Xolisa Phillip

SAA and the Department of Water Affairs share the dubious honour of being annual report delinquents. At SAA, the consequences are that the airline is on the brink of having its wings clipped. And Water Affairs' inability to get its administration in order raises questions about its effective stewardship of this precious resource.

On the surface, South African Airways (SAA) and the Department of Water and Sanitation don't appear to have much in common. But they do, according to parliamentarians.

Both the flagship national carrier and the department have hidden behind a section in the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) to dodge submitting their annual reports to Parliament on time, as prescribed in legislation and regulations.

SAA and the department have become so adept at using section 65(2) of the PFMA that MPs are of the view something has to give. And rightly so. The adverse consequences of failing to adhere to a prescribed process speak for themselves at the national carrier, while the department is not trailing too far behind.

At least, that's MPs' assessment of the situation.

Legislators have also drawn parallels between the department and Eskom, saying Water Affairs cannot be allowed to spiral as had been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

