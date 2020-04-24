Angola: Parliament Approves State Transfer and Competence Law

Luanda — The National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) approved last Wednesday, with 188 votes in favor, no vote against and no abstention the Law on the Transfer of Attributions and Competences from the State to Local Authorities.

The law establishes the delimitation of the State and the municipal bodies intervention, implementing the principles of local autonomy and the administrative decentralization.

The same law among other issues, aims to bring decisions closer to citizens; delimitation of territorial jurisdiction between state and municipal bodies.

It also aims at promoting territorial cohesion, rationalizing available resources, as well as adapting public services provided to local reality from a territorial and population perspective.

The Law with four chapters and 28 articles attributes to local authorities, among other competences, the promotion of local economic development, the capture of local revenues to foster the development of the local authority.

However, other attributions included in the law are also to support local initiatives to promote employment, self-employment and entrepreneurial activity, support and promotion of any cultural activity linked to the local authority.