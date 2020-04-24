Angola: Cuban Doctors Fit to Assist People - Health Minister

23 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, Wednesday in Luanda said that Cuban doctors distributed throughout the provincial and municipal health units have good mental and physical health conditions.

The country received, on April 10, a reinforcement of more than 200 Cuban professionals, among doctors and other health specialists to join in the fight against Covid-19.

However, after testing against the disease, a specialist in the field of statistics tested positive, after serving 14 days of quarantine in her country, Cuba, and seven in Angola.

As a result, the minister appealed to the population to remain calm and serene, taking into account that the doctors have tested negative and, even so, they are still undergoing institutional quarantine in the regions where they will be placed.

"They went in a safe situation. All the other professionals who were in the hotel where the positive case occurred stayed here, in Luanda, for a matter of observation," she assured.

Silvia Lutucuta reiterated the need to remain calm and confident. "Our surveillance system is not going to facilitate it," she said.

The contingent of 256 Cuban doctors is being distributed among the country's 164 municipalities.

With this case the number of positive cases in the country has increased to 25, with two dead and six recovered (two of which have been discharged).

