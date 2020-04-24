South Africa: Minister Distributes Food Parcels

24 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy today led a South African National Parks (SANParks) initiative to distribute food parcels and water tanks to vulnerable communities bordering the Kruger National Park, both in Mpumalanga and in Limpopo.

"Because of the national COVID-19 lockdown, tourism, which is the main source of income for these communities, has dried up. This has affected the well-being of the families reliant on tourism for an income. That is why we decided to try and make their lives a little easier in these trying times," said Creecy on Friday.

Most national parks, if not all, are situated in rural areas affected by poverty, unemployment and a range of other socio- economic problems.

The communities rely on the national parks for their survival, either through jobs, or business opportunities.

"This period requires all of us to join hands to assist the most vulnerable members of society in our country," the Minister said.

Funding for the initiative, which is being extended to communities bordering national parks countrywide, has been sourced from the South African National Parks (SANParks) Honorary Rangers and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In addition, a total R6 million will be used to purchase food parcels, hygiene products, educational materials and water tanks, while a total of 7 500 families will be supported nationally.

The Minister, supported by SANParks CEO, Fundisile Mketeni and senior SANParks officials, handed over the much-needed support to members of the Mdluli and MahauleTraditional Authorities, the Mnisi Traditional Authority, Amashangana Tribal Authority in Mpumalanga, and the Gidjani and Bevhula Traditional Authorities in Limpopo.

The 1 500 parcels include bar soaps, cleaning detergents, masks and groceries.

Also 80 water tanks have been installed in the most water stressed villages within these traditional authorities.

"We will ensure that these donations benefit families that have been identified as vulnerable during this unprecedented time."

"We are aware that children, unemployed women and old people living with small children head some of the families. It's important that as we hand over these much-needed food parcels, we ensure that help is provided directly where it is needed most," Creecy said.

