Kenya to Report Friday on Effectiveness of Anti-Coronavirus Measure

Photo: Pixabay
virus viruses coronavirus corona virus blue
25 April 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Kenya is set to review Friday whether the nation’s safety measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus are being enforced.

Interior Minister Fred Matiang said the country's Command Center on the Coronavirus Pandemic is focusing on efforts in Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi counties.

Kenya is stepping up its monitoring of people to ensure they are obeying safety measures on the heels of President Uhuru Kenyatta revealing that law enforcement is trying to locate dozens of people who escaped from a quarantine facility in Nairobi.

Kenya's Mandera County began a 21-day lockdown Wednesday night because more citizens are becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Kenya's latest self-isolation measure also restricts road travel and flights in and out of the country.

Kenya has confirmed 320 infections with 14 deaths reported.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.