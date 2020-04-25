Congo-Kinshasa: 12 Rangers Among 18 Killed in Attack in Virunga Park

Photo: © Getty Images/Rob Kroenert
Une pétition rassemblant 23.000 signatures s'oppose à l'exploitation du pétrole dans les parcs des Virunga et de la Salonga.
25 April 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

An attack on civilians at Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed at least 18 people, including 12 rangers.

The rangers were killed "while coming to help a civilian vehicle which had come under fire by the assailants," the park management said in a statement. "Others were injured, including some who are fighting for their lives."

Virunga is a UNESCO World Heritage site with an area about 7,800 square kilometers over the borders of DRC, Rwanda and Uganda.

It is Africa's oldest and most biologically diverse protected habitat.

The park with a large population of famous mountain gorillas has been a scene of rising instability and violence for at least two decades.

At least 176 of its rangers have been killed in the last 20 years in attacks by rebel groups, militias and poachers.

There has been no claim of responsibility by any person or group for Friday’s attack.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.