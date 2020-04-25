Sudan: Suffi Sects Support Suspension of Friday and Congregational Prayers

24 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Suffi Complex has called for using the advisory opinion of temporary suspension of the Friday and congregational prayers due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Suffis said in press statement issued, Friday, that according to the directives issued by the concerned scholars, it considers the necessity for suspension of congregational and Friday prayers, calling on the people to pray in their houses until the pandemic is gone.

The statement included many Quran verses supporting the Fatwa.

