Sudan: Distribution of 1200 Food Baskets to Families in Al-Wadi Al-Alakhdar

24 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Labor and Social Development continued its program for supporting the families affected by Coronavirus pandemic by distribution of 1200 food baskets to support families in Al-Wadi Al-Akhar Area, eastern Nile, to meet the requirements of the health Quarantine.

The Program Coordinator said the ministry divided the 600,000 targeted families to three sectors to facilitate the distribution process.

He said the ministry distributed the same food materials in some other areas including Umbada, Khartoum, Khartoum North and now Al-Wadi Al-Akhdar.

