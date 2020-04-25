Liberia: Sen. Dillon Collaborates With Reps. Richard Koon, Edward Flomo to Identify With Storm Victims in Montserrado County Districts 11 and 13

Monrovia — Montserrdao County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon has formed a robust partnership with Representatives Richard Nagbe Koon (District #11, Montserrado County) and Edward Papay Flomo (District #13, Montserrado County) to identify with storm victims of the two districts.

Senator Dillon, on Wednesday, April 22, made a cash presentation of L$400,000 to Rep. Koon and a day earlier presented a check of L$200,000 to Rep. Flomo to boost their efforts in helping the distressed residents recondition their houses.

On Friday and Saturday last week, a disastrous storm hit parts of Montserrado County, damaging of several houses and leaving many homless.

Making the presentation of the fund at the Barnersville Sport pitch, Senator Dillon lauded Rep. Koon for his early response to the call of the distressed residents.

"Today we are here with Rep. Richard Koon, who have been on his feet from the very beginning. And so, we want to make good our words that we were going to make a contribution of L$400,000 Liberian Dollars to help as many homes as we can," he said.

Speaking further, he bemoaned the lack of proper mechanisms put into place by central government to address the plight of the people during times of disaster, adding until then, the burden will fall on the lawmakers.

"If we don't put policy in place as institutions whereby government institutions like the National Disaster Management Agency, which is responsible rescue our people during these situation, it will always be expected that individual lawmakers will be responsible for these things."

Speaking further, the Montserrado County Senator, who had earlier presented L$200,000 to Rep. Flomo, also disclosed that he was extending the gesture to Rep. Samuel Enders of Montserrado County District #6, whose residents was also hit.

Meanwhile, representative Koon thanked Senator Dillon for the timely intervention and promised to use the money for the intended purpose.

Following the cash donation, Rep. Koon led a team of journalists to the various affected communities and made onward cash donation on behalf of Senator Dillon.

Several affected residents thanked the lawmakers for the timely intervention and called on central government to buttress their efforts.

A highlight of the distribution came when an elderly woman, only identified as Ma Martha could not hold back tears when she was given some cash by Rep. Koon to purchase bundles of Zinc re-roof her house that was badly affected.

Rep. Koon also identified with the family of a three-year boy, Michael who sustained severe injury to his head when the roof of the house fell on him and sibling while they were asleep.

