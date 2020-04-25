Liberia: Isaac Vah Tukpah Foundation Distributes Food, Nonfood Items to Disadvantaged Liberians in Montserado County

Paynesville — In a bid to join the fight in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia, the Isaac Vah-Tukpah Foundation his begun the distribution of rice and sanitary materials to several disadvantage groups in Montserrdao County.

The sanitary materials include buckets with faucets, soap and masks.

The institutions that are being covered include the Group of 77, the Blind Association of old Road, District #10, the Diggsville-Orphanage in District 11 and the Todee Mission in District #1, Montserrado County.

According to the organization's Chairlady and Operation Manager, Cecelia Kpor, the foundation, with support from its founder, Isaac Vah-Tukpah has decided to launch this humanitarian outreach to identify with disadvantaged and underprivileged Liberians in these times of crisis.

Madam Kpor, a medical practitioner, said it was important for the distribution as members of the foundation will have the opportunity to create massive awareness on how the virus spreads and how it can be prevented.

Speaking further she said the total monetary value of the 1tems is US$6000.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the foundation, Mickee Matus Gosoe revealed that the foundation, following Montserrado County's distribution, will be extending to Margibi, Grand Bassa and Rivercess Counties to identify with the residents.

Madam Gosoe, speaking further, said the founder, Isaac Vah-Tukpah is a Liberian based in the United States who established the foundation to give back to his community.

"He is a man who is always giving to the poor. He started his foundation from the root level, and now we intend to extend to the rural areas. It is foundation that is always there for the people,' she said.

Also speaking at separate occasions, the beneficiaries of the gesture, thanked the Isaac Vah-Tukpah Foundation for identifying with them during these times of needs.