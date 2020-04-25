Liberia: COVID-19 Confirmed As Cause of DEA Boss's Death As President Weah Extends 'Stay Home' Order

Monrovia — Mr. Marcus Soko, head of the Drug Enforcement Agency has been confirmed as the first high-profile Liberian government official to die from the deadly COVID-19.

Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe confirmed to FrontPageAfrica Friday that test results conducted on Mr. Soko, came back positive for COVID-19.

FrontPageAfrica reported earlier that Mr. Soko had been symptomatic and ailing for the past week at his home, until he was rushed to the 14th Military Hospital late Thursday night where he was pronounced dead.

A senior security official told FPA early Friday the symptoms prior to Soko's death indicated COVID-19 but the test results would determine. Those result determined late Friday that COVID-19 was the cause.

Mr. Soko was taken to the 14 Military Hospital late Thursday; but authorities tell FPA that he arrived too late and died before arrival. A doctor who was in the unit reportedly tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail.

FrontPageAfrica has learned that Mr. Soko has in recent days participated in a number of high-security meetings relating to the government's COVID-19 response.

Minister Nagbe also revealed that health authorities have been able to trace all those the late official came in contact with and those people are being quarantined. It is unclear which officials were part of the security meetings along with Mr. Soko.

Mr. Soko's death brings the number of people who have died from the virus to nine with a total of 117 cases in Liberia to date and 534 contacts are being followed.

His death also comes as President George Weah, in the wake of the approaching expiration of the measures announced by President George M. Weah on April 8, 2020 to contain the spread of the Coronavirus disease, announced a renewal of the order by additional two weeks with some enhancements, including the COMPULSORY wearing of face masks by everyone in public.

In a statement Friday, the government says it has determined that the extension is necessary in order to sustain the fight against the disease in the country.

Earlier this month, President Weah announced a State of Emergency to be observed throughout the country.

During this period, the joint security command and the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia were ordered to enforce the different measures that were pronounced.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amongst these measures were orders to:

1) Quarantine the 15 counties

2) Ensure everyone in Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba and Grand Kru stay at home for two weeks - with exceptions granted to designated essential persons and businesses

3) Require all to be indoors by 3pm

4) A directive to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to engage marketers in order to make "satisfactory arrangements" for the operations of markets during this period.

However, on the advice of health authorities and in light of the unresolved crisis, the government is extending the stay-at-home order to ALL 15 counties in the country.

Also, healthcare workers and other service providers are mandated to also wear hygienic gloves in addition to the face masks when interacting with the public.

Any non-compliance to these measures, as have been observed in the past, could lead to arrest by the security forces. The government will work to ensure face masks are made available for public use.The threat from COVID-19 is existential; everyone is therefore urged to do their part in every way possible to defeat this unseen enemy. One responsible way to do that is staying at home and following the regulations of the government.