Burundi: Opposition Remain Fragmented As Campaigns Start

25 April 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Moses Havyarimana

The campaigns for next month's general elections in Burundi are official set to begin this Monday.

Burundi's ruling party CNDD-FDD is expected to launch its campaigns in the country's new capital Gitega, as the incumbent President Pierre Nkurunziza is expected to present the new ruling party's presidential flag bearer Evariste Ndayishimiye.

The presidential and legislative campaigns are expected to last for 21 days, however some opposition leaders have surprised their supporters by publicly expressing their support to the ruling party presidential candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye.

"We congratulate Evariste Ndayishimiye the presidential candidate of CNDD-FDD to have had the support of some lost sheep of the UPRONA. Our wish is for the elections to be free and democratic," said Burundi's First Vice President Gaston Sindimwo.

Mr Sindimwo is the presidential flag bearer for the UPRONA political party in next month's general election, but a faction of the party held a meeting earlier last week in Bujumbura to reject his candidacy and vowed to support the ruling party's candidate.

In a rare move, ADC party led by Alice Nzomukunda has also officially announced that it was supporting the CNDD-FDD presidential candidate.

This year's election is funded by Burundians themselves after donors withdrew.

President Nkurunziza, who took power in 2005 from Domitien Ndayizeye, announced on June 7, 2018 that he will not contest in this year's election after serving his five-year term.

But not everyone is going into the campaigns happy. The National Council for Liberation (CNL) led by Agathon Rwasa, who is the current deputy speaker of parliament, has raised concern over the arbitrary arrests of his supporters.

CNL spokesperson Thérénce Manirambona said that more than 200 members of his political party are in custody, some are beaten and intimidated by ruling party's youth wing, Imbonerakure. However the ruling party has denied the allegations.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Miriam Makeba's Pata Pata Revived to Spread Word on COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.