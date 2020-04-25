South Africa: EP Cricket Announces Squad for 2020/21 As Potential Restructure Looms

Eastern Province Cricket has announced its contracted squad for the 2020/21 season as a potential restructure to the domestic season looms.

While the six-team franchise system will remain in place for the next campaign, Cricket South Africa (CSA) is considering an expansion from 2021/22 that would see the country's semi-professional unions, like EP, bumped up to the top tier of cricket in the country.

With that possibility in mind, EP Cricket on Saturday unveiled a new group while saying goodbye to the long-serving Kelly Smuts.

"We would like to pay tribute to Kelly Smuts who made his debut for Eastern Province during the 2009/10 season," said head coach Piet Botha.

"Kelly has been an outstanding servant of EP Cricket and the Warriors for a 10-year period. One of my fondest memories was to witness Kelly becoming the first cricketer in history to score a century and take 13 wickets in the same match against Boland in Paarl. We wish him the very best on his journey going forward.

"We would also like to pay tribute to Siviwe Gidana who has been outstanding for EP on and off the field over the years. We welcome back Luvuyo Adam from the Knights as well as newcomers Marcello Piedt and Alindile Mhletywa.

"Although Sithembile Langa, Tiaan van Vuuren and Sihle Magongoma have all played in the EP team before, we are excited to have them included in the contracted squad for the first time.

"Congratulations to Basheer Walters on securing a Warriors contract after an excellent season with the ball."

EP contracted squad:

Luvuyo Adam, Matthew Christensen, Thomas Kaber, Tian Koekemoer, Sithembile Langa, Sihle Magongoma, Alindile Mhletywa, Ntabozuko Nqam, Marcello Piedt, Joshua van Heerden and Tiaan van Vuuren

- CSA media

Source: Sport24