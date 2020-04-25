South Africa: Billions More to Boost the Economy While Day Zero Haunts Port Elizabeth

analysis

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 15 March, and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide the essential bits of information about Covid-19 in South Africa each day. Please do read on to understand these issues more deeply.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni took to the podium on Friday to expand on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Tuesday announcement on the economic interventions during and after the lockdown.

He revealed that in total, the government's combined fiscal and monetary response will be over R800-billion and will be put "right into the heart of the economy".

He added that the budget would have to be revised to "throw out" items which can be postponed. As Ed Stoddard writes, he said that new institutions could arise from this crisis, such as a National Agriculture Board.

However, much remains unclear after President Cyril Ramaphosa's Thursday evening address. Greg Nicolson recaps what we do and don't know as of Friday and Craig Ray analyses what might lie in store for South Africa's football and rugby.

Eight civil society organisations which advocate for the rights of autistic people in South Africa have written to several ministers to plead for urgent...