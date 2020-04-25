South Africa: Billions More to Boost the Economy While Day Zero Haunts Port Elizabeth

25 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

Things changed overnight in South Africa on 15 March, and it won't be the last time it does. Daily Maverick's Daily Digest will provide the essential bits of information about Covid-19 in South Africa each day. Please do read on to understand these issues more deeply.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni took to the podium on Friday to expand on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Tuesday announcement on the economic interventions during and after the lockdown.

He revealed that in total, the government's combined fiscal and monetary response will be over R800-billion and will be put "right into the heart of the economy".

He added that the budget would have to be revised to "throw out" items which can be postponed. As Ed Stoddard writes, he said that new institutions could arise from this crisis, such as a National Agriculture Board.

However, much remains unclear after President Cyril Ramaphosa's Thursday evening address. Greg Nicolson recaps what we do and don't know as of Friday and Craig Ray analyses what might lie in store for South Africa's football and rugby.

Eight civil society organisations which advocate for the rights of autistic people in South Africa have written to several ministers to plead for urgent...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.