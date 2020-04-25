South Africa: Western Cape Legislature Gets a Picture of Protests, Looting and Hunger in 'Land of Milk and Honey'

analysis

Food security issues were discussed in the Western Cape legislature on Friday afternoon, where the province was described as a "land of milk and honey", yet desperate people were not accessing food and allegations arose of officials dividing food relief across party lines.

Vulnerable communities are more at risk during the lockdown period, with the primary problem not being food supply, but access to food, according to Dr Dirk Troskie, Head of Business Planning and Strategy from the Department of Agriculture.

Briefing the Western Cape legislature's Covid-19 oversight committee on Friday afternoon, Troskie described the Western Cape as literally "a land of milk and honey". There was enough food for people living in the province. But food supply had become strained during the Covid-19 lockdown, with people's supply chains no longer available and people lacking funds to access food. Their research has shown up to 30% of produce is sold within the informal sector - and "also in those areas that are most vulnerable". Food supply is complex, he said, and those who buy in the informal sector were unable to do so now as this sector was not formalised and deemed non-essential.

"It is not that there is no...