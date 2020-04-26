Nigeria: I Wanted to Be a Policeman, Says Plateau Utd Goal Poacher, Mustapha Ibrahim

Plateau United's leading goalscorer and CHAN Eagles striker, Mustapha Ibrahim has sensationally disclosed that when he was growing up, his dream was to be an officer in the Nigerian Police Force.

The former El-Kanemi Warriors and Enyimba FC striker told Daily Trust that his love for the Nigerian Police uniform was one of the reasons he wanted join the force.

Mustpaha who admitted it is already too late for him to join the Nigerian Police said he was also desirous of an opportunity to help in maintaining law and order.

"Honestly, when I was small, I dreamt of being a Policeman. I want to join the Nigerian Police. As a kid, I admired the uniform so much. I never missed the opportunity to look keenly at any policeman who passed close to me.

"Apart from that, right from childhood I liked discipline so I wanted to have the opportunity to enforce the law.

"It is late for me to join the force but I still try in my own little way to correct people whenever I feel they are wrong," he stated.

Mustapha who has scored 11 goals and is among the leading goal scorers in the suspended Nigeria Professional league also named four talents in the NPFL he believes are good enough to play in the Super Eagles.

He said talents abound but since it is not possible to give opportunities to everyone at the same, he had to settle for quartet for now.

"Since they say charity begins at home, I will name myself first as one of the players who can play in the Super Eagles. I also believe players like Nasiru Sani (Kano Pillars defender), Abba Umar (Plateau United), Abdulrahman Bashir (Enyimba) and Buhari Ibrahim have the quality to play for the Super Eagles.

"I don't mean to say these are the only players we have who can play in the Super Eagles. There are so many good players who can fit in there, if a given the chance.

Mustapha was a member of the home-based Eagles who won emerged runners up at the 2018 CHAN in Morocco.