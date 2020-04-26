Nigeria: NCDC Confirms 18 Cases in Borno, 9 in Katsina As COVID-19 Spreads to Imo

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced that laboratory tests have confirmed 87 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, raising Nigeria's total to 1182, less than two months after the index case was confirmed in Lagos. 222 people have been discharged while thirty-five people have died .

According to the report published by NCDC on its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, 33 cases were confirmed in Lagos, 18 in Borno state, 12 in Osun and 9 in Katsina.

Kano and Ekiti recorded four each; Edo and Bauchi confirmed 3 each while Imo state recorded its index case.

87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

33 in Lagos

18 in Borno

12 in Osun

9 in Katsina

4 in Kano

4 in Ekiti

3 in Edo

3 in Bauchi

1 in Imo

As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 222

Deaths: 35 pic.twitter.com/La5xzZZe2z

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 25, 2020

The centre also noted that one case who was confirmed in Lagos State, travelled to Ondo State for treatment.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus with 689 confirmed cases. The Federal Capital Territory, FCT has 138 cases, Kano-77, Ogun-35, Osun-32, Gombe-30, Katsina-30 and Borno-30.

Others are Edo-22,Oyo-18, Kwara-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Bauchi-11, Kaduna-10, Ekiti-8, Ondo-4, Delta-6 and Rivers- 3.

Jigawa, Enugu, Niger, Abia, Zamfara and Sokoto have two confirmed cases each while Benue, Anambra, Adamawa, Plateau and Imo have one case each.

Governors of the 36 States of the federation have advised the federal government to allow internal free movement but with restrictions on large gatherings and assemblies as the second 14-day lockdown on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, and Ogun States in order to stop the spread of the novel COVID-19 ends on midnight Monday.

A letter dated April 24, 2020 from the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha also advocated compulsory use of face masks in the public.

The letter signed by NGF chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, was written as a follow-up to a teleconference meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Meanwhile the Federal Government has said that the results of the COVID-19 tests carried out on the 15-member Chinese medical team that came into the country a little over two weeks ago are not ready.

As governments around the world fight hard to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, there are about 15 countries on earth without any reported COVID-19 cases.

This year's Ramadan fast started throughout the country yesterday, but the holy month will be observed under unusual circumstances as Muslim faithful in several states face the coronavirus lockdown amid unpaid salaries.