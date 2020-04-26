Nigeria: How States Are Bracing Up Against COVID-19

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Nigeria on February 27, the disease has been spreading across many states of the federation, with only few yet to record any case.

As at April 24, report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that Nigeria had recorded 1,095 confirmed cases in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 28 deaths, while 208 had been discharged. The country had a total of 855 active cases.

A breakdown of the cases are as follows: Lagos - 657; FCT - 138; Kano - 73; Ogun - 35; Gombe -30; Katsina - 21; Osun - 20; Edo - 19; Oyo - 18; Borno - 12; Kwara - 11; Akwa Ibom - 11; Kaduna - 10; Bauchi - 8; Delta - 6; Ekiti - 4; Ondo - 3; Rivers - 3; Jigawa - 2; Enugu - 2; Niger - 2; Abia - 2; Zamfara - 2; Sokoto - 2; Benue - 1; Anambra - 1; Adamawa - 1 and Plateau - 1.

Only nine states - Kogi, Cross Rivers, Imo, Kebbi, Yobe, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Bayelsa and Taraba - are yet to record any case as at April 24.

As the pandemic ravages the country, what are some of these states yet to record any case of COVID-19 doing to prevent the spread of the disease, as well as containing it?

In Cross River, the government is to establish two more isolation centres, to be situated in Ogoja and Obanliku local government areas in the northern part of the state, in addition to the current one, which is at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Our correspondent reports that the isolation centre at the UCTH has been fully equipped by the state government.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tina Banku Agbor, a lawyer, said a fund-raising and resource mobilisation committee had been inaugurated by the state to rally resources to fight the pandemic.

According to her, because COVID-19 is a matter of life and death and it spreads rapidly and systematically, the state must prepare ahead, considering that neighbouring states have positive cases already.

"It is on this premise that the fund-raising committee appeals to conglomerates and business partners, distinguished sons and daughters of the state, parliamentarians at different levels etc, to arise and support our efforts at keeping the state free and safe.

"We require funds to urgently equip the three isolation centres, procure ambulances and other ancillary equipment," she said.

While appealing to the Federal Government for financial and material aids, Agbor lamented that their greatest challenge was a possible trans-border entry into the state, which she noted could hamper their determination to contain the virus and lower the fatality figure in the country.

The state governor, Prof Ben Ayade, had earlier announced N500million and 50 vehicles to boost the fight against COVID-19, just as he urged corporate bodies and individuals to make generous donations in cash and materials towards the fight.

In Imo State, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, told our correspondent that Governor Hope Uzodimma was not leaving anything to chance, knowing that the pandemic has spread to two neighbouring states - Abia and Anambra.

Though the state has no ventilator, the commissioner said the governor recently commissioned six isolation centres, well equipped to manage COVID-19 cases, while the testing centre at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) is ready to carry out tests.

In addition, Emelumba said the state had procured 30 ambulances, one for each local government area and three for the state capital, to evacuate suspected cases to isolation centres for treatment and management.

He said the state government had ordered a lockdown and is making efforts to decongest prisons as part of measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Also speaking on the state's preparedness to contain the virus in Imo State, the chairman of the state COVID-19 Committee, Prof. Maurice Iwu, said the number of people to be tested for coronavirus in the centre had increased from three to 10. He added that the committee was also intensifying its awareness campaign, especially on the need for people to stay at home

On its part, the management of FMC, Owerri said they had taken measures to protect members of staff from the pandemic.

Also, as part of its effort to fight COVID-19, the Kebbi State Government has established isolation centers at Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital.

Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital was designated to serve as an Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 cases.

There was also a proposal by the state government to convert the state National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Dakingari, as well as the Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Kalgo, as additional isolation centres.

Contacted on the level of facilities at the two already existing centres, the chairman of the state's Task Force on COVID-19, who is also the Commissioner for Health, Jafar Mohammed, directed our correspondent to the medical directors of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital and Kebbi Medical Centres in Kalgo.

The medical director of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Dr. Aminu Haliru Bunza, who is also a member of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, said there were two ventilator machines at the ICU centre in his hospital and that there were also over 30 respirators available for any eventuality.

He said that at present, there were five ventilator machines in the state and three more at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi.

When contacted, the medical director of Kebbi Medical Centre, Dr. Abubakar Koko, declined comment, saying it was only the chairman of the Task Force Committee that could talk to press on COVID-19 issues in the state.

In Ebonyi, there are two designated isolation centres in Abakaliki, the state capital, for the treatment and management of patients of coronavirus.

The one at Unity Square has capacity for not less than 30 beds, and has been completed.

The other one at Phase 2 of the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, with 350 beds, would be completed in two weeks time, according to the state's Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezurike.

Also, the chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, Ebonyi State chapter, Dr. John Egede, who spoke to Daily Trust on Sunday, said the state had four ventilators while 10 more were expected.

"We have been trained on the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Health workers at private hospitals in Ebonyi State have also been trained.

"We have trained them on how to identify COVID-19 cases and refer them to teaching hospitals. So, for us in the teaching hospital, we are prepared," he said.

In Yobe State, the government has adopted various measures to combat COVID-19 even though the state has zero case at the moment.

Governor Mai Mala Buni had already announced the closure of their borders with neighbouring states and Niger Republic since midnight of March 31.

The governor said the closure became necessary following the spike in the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

Buni, his deputy and hundreds of public office holders have also donated 50 per cent of their March basic salaries to help accelerate the efforts towards dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Government said it had mobilised relevant agencies and donor partners towards strengthening active surveillance and reporting on COVID-19 cases, including communities.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Muhammad Lawan Gana, said efforts by the ministry at the initial points included but not limited to embarking on clinicians' sensitisation and training, summoning emergency meetings of the state Rapid Response Team, establishment of social mobilisation through existing health community structures, and establishment of a data control room.

He maintained that the state government had approved setting up of three isolation centres in its specialist hospital in Damaturu, with capacity for 17 beds, while two other isolation centres are at the Yobe State Teaching Hospital, Damaturu and the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru respectively.

He maintained that the state government had approved setting up of three isolation centres in its specialist hospital in Damaturu, with capacity for 17 beds, while two other isolation centres are at the Yobe State Teaching Hospital, Damaturu and the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru respectively.

"In terms of equipment, the state has provided facilities at its specialist hospital, with three ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and procured personal protective equipment of infrared thermometers, protective jackets, medical mask, eye shields, hand gloves, hand sanitisers, drugs and consumable items, among others things," he said.

In Nasarawa, Governor Abdullahi Sule said government was putting in place a Centre for Infectious Diseases Control, Diagnosis and Research Centre at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia.

He stated that when completed, the centre would be the second largest in the country and first of its kind in northern Nigeria.

Meanwhile, government has established isolation centres across strategic locations in the state. The centres are located at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia; Akwanga Model Hospital; Nasarawa Model Hospital; Federal Medical Centre, Keffi; Obi General Hospital, and Awe General Hospital.

Others are Toto General Hospital; Mararaban Gurku Medical Centre; Agbashi General Hospital, and Keana General Hospital.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Dogo Shammah, said the government had ordered for ventilators that would help in combating COVID-19 in the state.

As part of measures to contain the spread of the disease, the state government is enforcing its restriction of movement order.

Itodo Daniel Sule (Abuja), Eyo Charles (Calabar), Jude Aguguo Owuamanam (Owerri), Aliyu M. Hamagam (Birnin Kebbi) Nabob Ogbonna (Abakiliki) Ibrahim Baba Saleh( Damaturu) & Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad (Lafia)