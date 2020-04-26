Nigeria: Davido Donates Proceeds of 'Dolce & Gabanna' Video to Coronavirus Research

Photo: Vanguard
Davido.
26 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Oboh

Music superstar, Davido, has released the video to his hit 'Dolce & Gabanna' song and is donating the proceeds to research into COVID-19, following his fiancée, Chioma's experience with the pandemic.

Davido (David Adedeji Adeleke) not only released his new music video, "Dolce & Gabbana," on Friday, but also announced that all the proceeds from the video will go to support the fashion house's Dolce & Gabbana and Humanitas Together for Coronavirus Research fund.

The video features Summer Walker.

For Davido, this has been personal ever since his fiancée, Chioma, tested positive for the virus.

Talking about the donation to CNN, Davido said: "I was on tour; she was in London with my son. When we all came back to Nigeria, we were like, because we have travel history, I think it's best we get tested.

"We had no symptoms. Nobody in the house had symptoms. Out of all 34 of us that got tested, she was the only one that came out positive, which was crazy to us."

She has since recovered and he says she never exhibited any symptoms

Davido also said Nigeria has been hit hard by the virus, which was why his family donated $1.3 million to the Federal Government in Nigeria and also distributed over 6,000 bags of rice across the Osun State.

"People are really going through a hard time," he continued. "This is the first time something like this has paused the whole world.

"A lot of people out here make money from day to day, like, surviving day to day pay. That's not possible because we all have to stay inside."

Checks on Youtube on Saturday, showed that the two minutes 53 seconds 'Dolce & Gabanna' video, uploaded on Friday April 24, 2020, already had 554,093 views.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.