Zimbabwe: Two Prophets, Sangoma Arrested for Murder Over Botched Healing Process

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have arrested two self-styled prophets and a traditional in Harare following the death of a woman, 44, they were 'treating' through casting away evil spirits that were attacking her.

The victim, according to the police, had complained of a severe headache and was referred to the prophets for prayers, but to no avail.

"She was then referred to the self-styled traditional healer in the Epworth who concluded that she was being attacked by evil spirits," ZRP said in a statement Saturday.

"In order to cleanse the spirits he mixed some herbs and boiling water made the victim cover herself with a blanket and the suspects tightly held the blanket and the victim sustained serious facial burns. She later passed on whilst admitted at a local hospital," the police said leading to the arrest of the three men.

Meanwhile, in Beitbridge police are investigating a case of murder after the body of an unidentified heavily built man was discovered Tuesday at the Sipuma industrial area in the border town.

"Indications are that the body was dragged and dumped at the place by unknown people. We are appealing for information that may assist in the arrest of the culprits and identification of the body."

In Bulawayo, police have arrested two men and a woman for cultivating dagga at their Nkulumane residence.

"52 plants of the dangerous drug were discovered in their yard and have since been uprooted while accused persons are in custody and will be taken to court soon," said ZRP.

In another development, the ZRP said an unknown person cut and stole 900 metres of Telone cables in Hillside, Bulawayo during the night.

"The security breach was detected at around 23 hrs but the accused was not located at the scene."