Sudan: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 213

2 April 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

The total cases of COVID-19 has risen to 213 including 17 deaths and 19 recoveries.

The Federal Ministry of Health said on Saturday that Friday's epidemiological report has registered 39 new COVID-19 cases including one death.

The Ministry said 36 of the new cases were reported in Khartoum State and one case in each of al-Gazera (central Sudan), Red Sea (eastern Sudan) and Central Darfur (western Sudan).

Sudan reported its first COVID-19 case on March 13, 2020.

The country witnessed significant increases during the last week reporting 30, 26, 15, 33 and 22 cases on April 18, April 20, April 21, April 22 and April 23 respectively.

A total 3-week lockdown was imposed on Khartoum State starting last Saturday as majority of the cases were reported in the this state.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.