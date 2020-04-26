Sudan: COVID-19 Cases Rise to 213

The total cases of COVID-19 has risen to 213 including 17 deaths and 19 recoveries.

The Federal Ministry of Health said on Saturday that Friday's epidemiological report has registered 39 new COVID-19 cases including one death.

The Ministry said 36 of the new cases were reported in Khartoum State and one case in each of al-Gazera (central Sudan), Red Sea (eastern Sudan) and Central Darfur (western Sudan).

Sudan reported its first COVID-19 case on March 13, 2020.

The country witnessed significant increases during the last week reporting 30, 26, 15, 33 and 22 cases on April 18, April 20, April 21, April 22 and April 23 respectively.

A total 3-week lockdown was imposed on Khartoum State starting last Saturday as majority of the cases were reported in the this state.