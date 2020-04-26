Zimbabwe: SA-Based Zimbabweans Troubled Over Pending Jobs Losses in Hospitality Sector

26 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A ZIMBABWE civic group championing the welfare of Zimbabweans living in South Africa has expressed concern over recent remarks by that country's Finance Minister Tito Mboweni that restaurants will prioritise taking more South African employees than foreigners when the lockdown ends.

Thousands of Zimbabweans living in South Africa are employed in restaurants, bars, and hotels as waiters, cooks, porters and cleaners.

"Any establishment wanting to reopen must have a new labour market policy which prioritises South Africans. The proportion of South Africans working in a restaurant must be greater than that of non-South Africans," Mboweni was quoted saying.

However, Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZimComSa) spokesperson, Bongani Mkwananzi said the comments by Mboweni were very worrisome as South Africa had a large contingent of Zimbabweans legally employed in its hospitality sector.

"The work in the hospitality sector is not restricted to foreigners and we do not see why some enforcement seems necessary," he said.

Mkwananzi said his organisation would engage South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and its affiliates and the Department of Labour on the issue.

He also raised queries over how thousands of Zimbabweans who were working legally in South Africa, had failed to access financial benefits from the government because they were foreigners.

"Migrant workers who are legal in South Africa and registered with UIF (Unemployment Insurance Fund) had their applications through their companies rejected on the basis they were not South Africans. This means thousands of workers will not be able to pay rent to their landlords and other bills this month-end," said Mkwananzi.

He said according to ZimComsa, the rejection was discriminatory as migrants are forced to contribute to the fund, but cannot benefit from it.

"In our view, it cannot be correct that migrant workers are forced to contribute to the UIF yet they cannot claim when they become incapacitated via no work no pay principle by employers," he said.

UIF gives short term relief to contributing employees during times of unemployment or unable to work because of maternity, unpaid leave or illness. It also provides relief to dependents of a deceased contributor.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.