Liberia: Cities Alliance Donates 150 Wash Stations to MCC and PCC

Monrovia — The City Corporations of Monrovia and Paynesville received 150 Hygiene wash Stations from UNOPS Cities Alliance with support from Comic Relief.

The donation included 150 water barrels, 200 buckets, 100 cartoons of detergent, and 100 cartoons of bleach.

The items valued at 10K is in response to appeal made by the city corporations to assist citizens observe basic hygiene practice especially in public spaces.

The Mayor of the City Corporation of Paynesville Pam B. Taylor thanked Cities Alliance and appeal for similar gesture to be extended to other mayors outside of Monrovia by other organizations.

"I want to thank UNOPS Cities Alliance and Comic Relief. Thanks to all of our health care workers, they are our unsung heroes. I asked every Liberian to say a special prayer each day for health workers. We've had twenty survivors and it's all because of them."

Receiving the items on behalf of the Mayor of Monrovia City Corporation, the Chief of Staff Franco Grimes thanked Cities Alliance for the level of sensitivity, commitment and partnership during this period.

"Cities Alliance has been working with the city of Monrovia over the years to address different kinds of challenges we've had. And we are currently working with Cities Alliance to develop the city development strategy, a long term initiative. Now that COVID 19 is here, Cities Alliance has become adaptive in her engagement with the city corporation to assist us after our appeal."

Mr. Grimes said the fight of COVID 19 requires everyone's commitment.

The donation was made through the Urban Affairs department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This marks the second donation of hygiene wash stations donated to the government of Liberia. On March 24, 2020 UNOPS Cities Alliance with support from Comic Relief donated 75 wash stations to the major markets within Greater Monrovia.