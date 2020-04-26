Nigeria: Coronavirus - Lagos Discharges Six More Patients

26 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

Six more patients have been discharged from isolation facilities in Lagos following their full recovery from coronavirus infection, the Lagos Ministry of Health has said.

The patients; three males and three females, were discharged on Saturday after testing negative to COVID-19 infection twice.

The ministry said they were all discharged from the Isolation facility at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

This brings the total discharged cases in the state to 123.

"6 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 3 females & 3 males were today discharged from the @LUTHofficial Isolation facility to reunite with the society. The number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos now 123," the ministry wrote.

As of Saturday, Lagos has 670 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 513 active cases, 123 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 13 transferred cases and 19 deaths.

The ministry urged Lagosians to continue to practice social distancing, good personal hygiene, use of face masks and call the ministry for emergencies on the toll-free line; 08000CORONA.

