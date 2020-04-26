Uganda: Kira Municipality Distributes Eggs, Chicken As Part of Relief Food

26 April 2020
The Independent (Kampala)

Wakiso — Residents of Kira municipality in Wakiso district are receiving chicken and eggs on top of the relief food to households whose livelihood was disrupted by measures to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to the initial arrangement, the government intended to distribute six kilograms of maize floor and three kilograms of beans to every member of the affected families to cover the period when the country is in lockdown mode. Lactating mothers in some areas have also received Lato milk and sugar.

But the residents of Kira will have a bonus, thanks to a donation by Rev. Fr. Henry Kasasa, the headteacher of Uganda Martyrs Senior Secondary School, Namugongo.

The municipality mayor Julius Mutebi says that the donation is a bonus to other food items, expected to come from the government. He says that eggs and chicken will especially go to families with young children and persons with disabilities.

Mutebi says that his people are anxiously waiting for the food from the government, which however is taking too long to arrive.

Kira Municipality town clerk Benon Iga commended Rev. Fr. Mukasa for the donation saying that every type of food is relevant during this challenging time.

