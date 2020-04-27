Kenya: Tanasha Donna Attends Her First Iftar After Converting to Islam

Muslims across the world welcomed the Holy Month of Ramadhan, and celebrity mother Tanasha Donna has not been left behind.

Tanasha converted to Islam while dating her baby daddy, Bongo musician Diamond Platnumz.

The news was shared in March by Diamond's sister, Esma Platnumz, who disclosed that she had converted to Islam and even chose a Muslim name for herself.

KTN presenter Jamal Gaddafi confirmed that, indeed, Tanasha had converted to Islam and her Muslim name is Aisha.

Gaddafi shared a picture of himself, Tanasha and four other people on Friday evening as they were breaking the fast. He further asked her to accept her fasting.

"First iftar with Tanasha Mungu amuongoze na akubali saum zake na wote walio funga leo Ameen 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Btw her name is AISHA.Let's support her in her new journey," Jamal posted on Instagram.

Tanasha responded with a short answer, " Shukran."

It seems the radio presenter and singer has accepted her new faith gracefully.

View this post on Instagram

First iftar with Tanasha Mungu amuongoze na akubali saum zake na wote walio funga leo Ameen 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Btw her name is AISHA Let's support her in her new journey 😊 Ｈａｉｎａｇａ ｋｕｆｅｌｉ 𝔹𝔼 𝕀ℕ𝕊ℙ𝕀ℝ𝔼𝔻 👊🏽 👑

A post shared by ᒍᗩᗰᗩᒪ GᗩᗪᗪᗩᖴI (@jamalgaddafiofficial) on Apr 24, 2020 at 8:50am PDT