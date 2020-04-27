Kenya: Gospel Singer Regina Wangui Ties the Knot Days After Losing Her Father

Gospel singer Regina Wangui on Saturday tied the knot with Nicholas Njoroge, a US-based Kenyan businessman.

The wedding plans were nearly disrupted after the bride lost her father last Monday, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic.

The vernacular singer lost her father Samuel Macharia who was an Archdeacon at African Independent Pentecostal Churches of Africa (AIPCA) to heart failure on Monday.

"Oh God, who have we remained with? Our dad my heart tells me you are coming back. I can't imagine my dad I will never see you again. Ooh my God give us courage," she posted on social media on Monday.

Wangui and Njoroge exchanged their vows in a wedding ceremony held at Sigona ACK Church in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

FAILED MARRIAGE

The ceremony was attended by a few family members and friends in line with the government's guidelines on social distancing to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Wangui and her first husband, Bishop Bernard Muthoga divorced last year at a Nyeri court.

Bishop Muthoga claimed he divorced her over "unfaithfulness, cruelty and running away from her matrimonial home," after being together for 17 years.

After the divorce, Bishop Muthoga married another gospel singer Catherine Wangeci Thiong'o in a wedding ceremony attended by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

Some of Wangui's popular hits include Andu aria Athingu, (Those who are blessed), Uyu Nowe Anga Tiwe, Kirai Muone (Wait and see) and Mururumo (Thunder).