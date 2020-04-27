Tanzania: Zari Bashes Diamond for Pledging to Help Others While Ignoring His Own Children

Socialite Zari Hassan has hit back at her ex-boyfriend bongo musician Diamond Platnumz after he pledged to pay three months' rent for 500 Tanzanian households who have been affected by the stringent measures put in place to fight Covid-19.

The mother of five, on her Instastories, said there is no need of pleasuring others while your own are not happy.

Without mentioning names, she pointed that the father of her two children did not know what his kids ate.

"... but you don't know what your kids eat, or how they sleep, if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and taken care of. You're selling a lie. Some people have become clowns to some of us," she wrote.

Diamond announced his intentions of helping the said families, saying he has also been affected the Covid-19.

"Although I am amongst those affected by this pandemic, with the little that God has blessed me with, I have decided to at least offer a helping hand by paying 3 months' house rent to 500 families as my kind gesture of helping one another during these terrible times of fighting COVID-19 for I believe I should share your troubles and your happiness too," he wrote on social media.