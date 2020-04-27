Tanzania: Diamond Pledges to Pay Three Months Rent for 500 Tanzanian Households

26 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Tanzanian bongo flava heartthrob Diamond Platnumz, has pledged to pay three months' rent for 500 Tanzanian households who have been affected by the stringent measures put in place to fight the spread of coronavirus.

The Jeje hitmaker made the promise on his social media platforms.

"I pretty much know that at these terrible times where we are all fighting global pandemic COVID-19, countless life circumstances have changed especially in businesses, many businesses are drowning hence rendering to financial difficulties and life becoming a little bit tough to many of us," Diamond said.

"Although I am amongst those affected by this pandemic, with the little that God has blessed me with, I have decided to at least offer a helping hand by paying 3 months house rent to 500 families as my kind gesture of helping one another during these terrible times of fighting COVID-19 for I believe I should share your troubles and your happiness too," he explained.

Diamond also promised a further announcement on who the beneficiaries of this fund are, and how they will benefit.

Tanzania had by Saturday confirmed 300 coronavirus cases, including 10 deaths.

