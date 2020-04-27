Kenya: Reggae Fans to Get Dose From Social Media Gig Tonight

Reggae fans who are used to having their weekly reggae doses in clubs or concerts have turned to virtual gigs by various deejays on social media platforms as they chill at home in the lockdown times.

JohnieBegood of Diamond Sounds Ent and DJ Klash together with a few local reggae musicians have come together to showcase the virtual reggae concert by Kenyans for Kenyans.

The concert titled "Juss Vibez Live Sessions" will be held today Sunday, April 26 from 2pm till 4pm and will air on Facebook and Instagram handles of Reggae in the Sun.

The lineup of the show will include the following Lavosti, Shamir and Cathy Matete all backed by the Roots Connections Band live on stage.

MC Phillipo will be the host of the entire show and will keep fans hyped up from the comfort of their living rooms.

Apart from entertaining reggae fans, the show is also a charity event aimed at raising funds towards Kibera Pride Children's home and also for supporting the artistes who will be performing during the show.

Contributions can be sent to Paybill no:400222 Acc No:121491#ILC or for any form of foodstuff, books, stationery, clothes by texting +254720985980 or +254 722 868 094 and arrangements for collection shall be made.

As the show goes on, fans can make contributions towards helping the two causes behind the show, which is slated to take place more often all aimed at keeping fans of reggae entertained during this pandemic.