Nigeria: NJC Approves Appointment of 70 Judges for Nigerian Courts (Full List)

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/389614-breaking-njc-suspends-two-judges-for-falsifying-age-failing-to-give-judgement.html">National Judicial Council</a> has approved the appointment of 70 judges to different courts in Nigeria.
Details of the appointment were sent to <a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a>, on Sunday, by the NJC spokesperson, Soji Oye.
Four of the judges were appointed as heads of important courts in Nigeria. These are M.B. Dongban as President of the Court of Appeal, Muhammad Salihu as Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Jigawa State; Muhammad Usman as Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Sokoto State, and Aderonke Aderemi as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State.
See details of all the appointments below.
PRESS RELEASE
26th April, 2020
- NJC recommends appointment of four (4) Heads of Court, (64) Sixty-four Judicial Officers for States and FCT High Courts and two (2) Kadis, Sharia Court of Appeal;
The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 91st Meeting held online, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend the under-listed names of Seventy (70) successful candidates to their respective State Governors for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.
They are as follows:
1. APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, COURT OF APPEAL
i) Hon. Justice M. B. Dongban
2. APPOINTMENT OF GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, JIGAWA STATE
i) Hon. Kadi Muhammad Sani Salihu
3. APPOINTMENT OF GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, SOKOTO STATE
i) Hon. Kadi Muhammad Tambari Usman
4. APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE
i) Hon. Justice Aderonke Adekemi Aderemi
5. APPOINTMENT OF EIGHT (8) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, LAGOS STATE
i) Olatokun Dorcas Taiwo
ii) Oshoala Yhaqub Gbadebo
iii) Olukolu Rasul
iv) Oguntade Omotola Ibironke
v) Olaitan Sharafa Abioye
vi) Pokanu Adeniyi
vii) Ashade Ezekiel Oluwole
viii) Sule Amzat Olufunke
6. APPOINTMENT OF FIVE (5) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, DELTA STATE
i) Aaron Ighoverio
ii) Emmanuel Zimi Dolor
iii) Onome Marshal Umukoro
iv) Agboje Veronica Oka
v) Enenmo Onyeawuli Ferdinard
7. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, JIGAWA STATE
i) Musa Ubale
ii) Hussaina Adamu Aliyu
8. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ABIA STATE
i) Chiemezie Chido Nwakanma
ii) Philomena Onyeje Nweka
9. APPOINTMENT OF FIVE (5) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KWARA STATE
i) Olanipekun Sherifat Bola
ii) Funsho Dada Lawal
iii) Hussein Toyin Kawu
iv) Nureni Kuranga
v) Umar Zikki Jibril
10. APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KADUNA STATE
i) Amina Ahmad Bello
ii) Ambo Yakubu John
iii) Andow Edward
iv) Rabi Salisu Oladoja
11. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ABIA STATE.
i) Phoebe Eva Alvan Okoronkwo
12. APPOINTMENT OF THIRTY-THREE (33) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, FCT
i) Muhammad Mustapha Adamu
ii) Madugu Mohammed Alhaji
iii) Josephine Obanor Enobie
iv) Kayode Agunloye
v) Enenche Eleojo
vi) Nwabulu Ngozika Chineze
vii) Abubakar Babashani
viii) Aminu Muhammad Abdullahi
ix) Nwecheonwu Chinyere Elewe
x) Ibrahim Mohammed
xi) Sadia Mu'azu Mayana
xii) Mimi Anne Katsina Alu-Apena
xiii) Kanyip Rosemary Indinya
xiv) Aliyu Yunusa Shafa
xv) Mohammed Zubairu
xvi) Binta Dogonyaro
xvii) Christopher Opeyemi Oba
xviii) Adeyemi Ajayi Jadesola
xix) Abubakar Husseini Musa
xx) Adelaja Oluyemisi Ikeolupo
xxi) Mohammed Idris Sani
xxii) Frances Erhuvwu Messiri
xxiii) Fatima Abubakar Aliyu
xxiv) Jude Ogor Onwuegbuzie
xxv) Hamza Mu'azu
xxvi) Edward Ajenu E. Okpe
xxvii) Agashieze Cyprian Odinaka
xxviii) Fashola Akeem Adebowale
xxix) Aliyu Halilu Ahmed
xxx) Hassan Maryam Aliyu
xxxi) Hafsat Lawan Abba-Aliyu
xxxii) Olufola Olufolashade Oshin
xxxiii) Njideka K. Nwosu-Iheme
13. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KATSINA STATE
i) Muhammad Ashiru Sani
ii) Safiya Umar Badamasi
14. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ADAMAWA STATE
i) Musa Usman
ii) Kyanson Samuel Lawson
15. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) KADIS SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KATSINA STATE
i) Adam Salihu Yarima
ii) Muhammed Adam Makiyu
All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly.
Soji Oye, Esq Director, Information