Nigeria: NJC Approves Appointment of 70 Judges for Nigerian Courts (Full List)

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/389614-breaking-njc-suspends-two-judges-for-falsifying-age-failing-to-give-judgement.html">National Judicial Council</a> has approved the appointment of 70 judges to different courts in Nigeria.

Details of the appointment were sent to <a target="_blank" href="http://premiumtimesng.com">PREMIUM TIMES</a>, on Sunday, by the NJC spokesperson, Soji Oye.

Four of the judges were appointed as heads of important courts in Nigeria. These are M.B. Dongban as President of the Court of Appeal, Muhammad Salihu as Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Jigawa State; Muhammad Usman as Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Sokoto State, and Aderonke Aderemi as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State.

See details of all the appointments below.

PRESS RELEASE

26th April, 2020

- NJC recommends appointment of four (4) Heads of Court, (64) Sixty-four Judicial Officers for States and FCT High Courts and two (2) Kadis, Sharia Court of Appeal;

The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 91st Meeting held online, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend the under-listed names of Seventy (70) successful candidates to their respective State Governors for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

They are as follows:

1. APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, COURT OF APPEAL

i) Hon. Justice M. B. Dongban

2. APPOINTMENT OF GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, JIGAWA STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Muhammad Sani Salihu

3. APPOINTMENT OF GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, SOKOTO STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Muhammad Tambari Usman

4. APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Aderonke Adekemi Aderemi

5. APPOINTMENT OF EIGHT (8) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, LAGOS STATE

i) Olatokun Dorcas Taiwo

ii) Oshoala Yhaqub Gbadebo

iii) Olukolu Rasul

iv) Oguntade Omotola Ibironke

v) Olaitan Sharafa Abioye

vi) Pokanu Adeniyi

vii) Ashade Ezekiel Oluwole

viii) Sule Amzat Olufunke

6. APPOINTMENT OF FIVE (5) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, DELTA STATE

i) Aaron Ighoverio

ii) Emmanuel Zimi Dolor

iii) Onome Marshal Umukoro

iv) Agboje Veronica Oka

v) Enenmo Onyeawuli Ferdinard

7. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, JIGAWA STATE

i) Musa Ubale

ii) Hussaina Adamu Aliyu

8. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ABIA STATE

i) Chiemezie Chido Nwakanma

ii) Philomena Onyeje Nweka

9. APPOINTMENT OF FIVE (5) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KWARA STATE

i) Olanipekun Sherifat Bola

ii) Funsho Dada Lawal

iii) Hussein Toyin Kawu

iv) Nureni Kuranga

v) Umar Zikki Jibril

10. APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KADUNA STATE

i) Amina Ahmad Bello

ii) Ambo Yakubu John

iii) Andow Edward

iv) Rabi Salisu Oladoja

11. APPOINTMENT OF ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ABIA STATE.

i) Phoebe Eva Alvan Okoronkwo

12. APPOINTMENT OF THIRTY-THREE (33) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, FCT

i) Muhammad Mustapha Adamu

ii) Madugu Mohammed Alhaji

iii) Josephine Obanor Enobie

iv) Kayode Agunloye

v) Enenche Eleojo

vi) Nwabulu Ngozika Chineze

vii) Abubakar Babashani

viii) Aminu Muhammad Abdullahi

ix) Nwecheonwu Chinyere Elewe

x) Ibrahim Mohammed

xi) Sadia Mu'azu Mayana

xii) Mimi Anne Katsina Alu-Apena

xiii) Kanyip Rosemary Indinya

xiv) Aliyu Yunusa Shafa

xv) Mohammed Zubairu

xvi) Binta Dogonyaro

xvii) Christopher Opeyemi Oba

xviii) Adeyemi Ajayi Jadesola

xix) Abubakar Husseini Musa

xx) Adelaja Oluyemisi Ikeolupo

xxi) Mohammed Idris Sani

xxii) Frances Erhuvwu Messiri

xxiii) Fatima Abubakar Aliyu

xxiv) Jude Ogor Onwuegbuzie

xxv) Hamza Mu'azu

xxvi) Edward Ajenu E. Okpe

xxvii) Agashieze Cyprian Odinaka

xxviii) Fashola Akeem Adebowale

xxix) Aliyu Halilu Ahmed

xxx) Hassan Maryam Aliyu

xxxi) Hafsat Lawan Abba-Aliyu

xxxii) Olufola Olufolashade Oshin

xxxiii) Njideka K. Nwosu-Iheme

13. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KATSINA STATE

i) Muhammad Ashiru Sani

ii) Safiya Umar Badamasi

14. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ADAMAWA STATE

i) Musa Usman

ii) Kyanson Samuel Lawson

15. APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) KADIS SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KATSINA STATE

i) Adam Salihu Yarima

ii) Muhammed Adam Makiyu

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the respective State House of Assembly.

Soji Oye, Esq Director, Information