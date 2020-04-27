Nigeria: Coronavirus - Another 13 Nigerian Returnees From Togo Arrive Seme Border

26 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Another batch of 13 Nigerian returnees from Togo Republic have arrived at Seme Border Post in Lagos State in the early hours of Sunday, the <a target="_blank" href="http://nan.ng">News Agency of Nigeria</a> (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the 13 returnees arrived the border post in a Toyota Coaster bus with Togolese registration number TG 5923 A.

NAN gathered that the Nigerian returnees were resident in Togo but decided to return to their country following the outbreak of <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/389833-coronavirus-imo-records-first-case-as-nigeria-confirms-87-new-infections.html">COVID-19</a>.

"The Nigerians were screened with the infra red thermometer by our officials when they arrived today.

"We have called Lagos State Ministry of Health and they have promised to come and evacuate them to quarantine facility in Badagry," a Port Health official told NAN at Seme border.

NAN reports that the arrival of 13 returnees from Togo on Sunday brings to 103 the total number of Nigerians that arrived through Seme border post after the border closure on March 21.

NAN reports that 67 Nigerians resident in Ivory Coast returned on April 8, at Seme border post in a luxurious bus with registration number Osun XA 240 EJG.

Another batch of 23 Nigerian returnees, who came from different parts of the world and landed in Lome, Togolese capital, on Ethiopian Airlines, arrived Seme border on April 19 and were quarantined in Lagos. (NAN)

