Tanzania: Diamond Platinumz to Pay Rent for 500 Families in Dar es Salaam

26 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava star Diamond Platinumz has pledged to pay rent for 500 households in Tanzania as the country bettles the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer says he will be paying a three-month rent to the families as his kind gesture to helping one another during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Platinumz who is rocking the airwaves with his single Jeje, wrote on his Instgram page, "I pretty much know that countless life circumstances have changed especially in business, as many businesses are down, hence rendering to financial difficulties and life becoming a little bit tough to many of us."

The artiste says that even though he's among those affected economically by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the little that God has blessed him with, he has come to a decision of offering a hand of help to affected families..

"I believe I should share your troubles and your happiness too. On Monday I will be announcing procedures on how these families will receive. He did not however say exactly how much he was willing to pay for each family.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

