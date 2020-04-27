Nigeria: COVID-19 - Davido, Wizkid Still Winning On Global Scale

Despite the lockdown, it's good to know that Nigerian artistes are putting to good use their time as they continue to release new songs, with some taking it a step further by having intercontinental collaborations.

Recently, two of Nigeria's biggest stars and perceived rivals Davido and Wizkid stepped up their games in another international collaboration in the same week.

The first came with American artiste and songwriter, Khalid featuring Davido and Temsbaby in "Know Your Worth."

Davido did well in the song and his fans have been applauding him.

Then few hours following the release of Know Your Worth, American artiste, Akon announced his new song featuring Wizkid titled "Escape."

"Escape" has been widely received by Wizkid fans, who have also been applauding him for his role in the song as report disclosed he co-wrote the song with Akon.

However, it looks like the new collaborations will bring about another competition between Davido and Wizkid's fans who are in the habit of comparing the success of the duo against each other.

Irrespective of this, Wizkid and Davido have once again done the African continent proud and showed that irrespective of the situation, when it comes to music, African artistes remain relevant.

(Culled from Fulcrumtimes.com)

