Nigeria: El-Rufai Extends Lockdown in Kaduna By 30 Days

Kaduna State Government, on Sunday, extended the quarantine orders being enforced in the state for another 30 days and reduced the two-day window period for residents to stock up food to one day effective from Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Daily Trust reports that the State Government had, on March 26, 2020, announced a 24-hour curfew on the state and later relaxed it, giving a two-day window period for residents to stock up food items every Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday night, said the decision to extend the curfew followed a recommendation by the State Standing Committee on COVID-19, which is chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe.

El-Rufai said with COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in neighbouring states and the FCT, and with strong evidence of interstate travel being a major means of spreading the virus, the Standing Committee's evaluation is that measures to protect Kaduna State residents require further strengthening and more vigorous enforcement.

He said after endorsing the evaluation, he has accordingly reviewed the Quarantine Orders to strengthen the provisions against unauthorised movements, adding that: "The two-day window during which the restriction of movement is relaxed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays has been reduced to only one day...

"Henceforth, only Wednesdays will be lockdown-free, until the trajectory of COVID-19 infections becomes clearer."

A statement issued by the Governor's Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye stated that no visitor is welcome to enter the state while the COVID-19 pandemic is raging, adding that entry into or passage through the state is prohibited whilst the quarantine orders remain in force.

"Persons seeking to come into the state will be denied entry. Such persons will be given the option of returning to their take-off points or entering isolation for 14 days in locations and conditions that are so austere that nobody can mistake them for holiday resorts," he said.

The state government said that the measures to contain COVID-19 was imposed in exercise of the powers vested in the Governor by Section 45 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, (as amended), Sections 2 and 8 of the Quarantine Act 1926, now known as CAP Q2, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Public Health Law of 1917.

The order stressed that all residents of Kaduna State are quarantined and must stay at homes as no office, event centre, market, shop or business of any sort or place of worship is allowed to open.

It also states that the only category of persons exempted are workers in essential services such as health workers, the fire service, water corporation, electricity distribution and security personnel while tankers conveying fuel to petrol stations are also permitted to move.

"Businesses in the food and pharmaceutical value-chain are exempted; and shall enjoy the protections accorded to other essential services; Schools, places of worship, event centres, sports grounds, bars, restaurants, public parks and all other places where large crowds could gather are to remain closed until further notice.

"Residents are advised to stay at home, observe social distancing, avoid large gatherings, wear face masks and wash their hands regularly with soap and water," it stated.

It stressed that the Quarantine Orders prescribe fines, imprisonment and forfeiture for violations of the provisions specified therein, adding that vehicles being used to breach the quarantine conditions will be confiscated and forfeited to the government.

"The companies operating those vehicles will also be prosecuted and shall lose their license to operate in the state, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.

"Within the state, vehicles of whatever type that are determined to be in violation will be confiscated and forfeited to the government, while the persons driving them will be fined, and may be imprisoned upon conviction."

Motorcycle, taxis and tricycles (popular known as Keke Napep) are prohibited in the state while persons driving or riding in them shall be prosecuted while the vehicles shall be forfeited upon conviction, it stated.

"Mobile courts have been empowered by the Quarantine Orders to try violators and impose the prescribed penalties, including fines, imprisonment and forfeiture of vehicles, upon conviction."