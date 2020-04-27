Zimbabwe: Madzibaba's 100-Year-Old Father Dies

27 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Sungura musician Nicholas "Madzibaba" Zakaria on Saturday lost his father Sekuru Maluwa Chekani Zakaria, who died after a long illness.

Sekuru Zakaria was aged 100 and a family spokesperson said he had not been well lately and had been in and out of hospital.

He died at his home in Chiweshe, where he was buried yesterday.

He was born on January 1, 1920.

In an interview yesterday, Madzibaba said they were celebrating the life of his father who taught them important tenets of life.

"Death is always painful, but in this loss we are also celebrating his life," he said. "Very few people live up to 100 years and we want to thank God for giving our father such a long life. He saw his great-grandchildren and that is a rare privilege.

"He taught us values of life and he was there to see his children impart the same wisdom to their children and grandchildren. We will forever cherish the many days we had with the old man and we wish him a peaceful rest."

Madzibaba's younger brother Zakaria Zakaria echoed his brother's sentiments, saying they will forever celebrate Sekuru Zakaria's life.

"We will celebrate his life forever," he said. "He was a good man and we thank God for the gift of life. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved to be with him. He also loved our music and encouraged us to keep going on in the industry."

Madzibaba and Zakaria Zakaria worked together for a long time at Khiama Boys before Zakaria left the band together with Alick Macheso to form Ochestra Mberikwazvo.

Zakaria Zakaria now leads his own Chilli Boys, while Madzibaba is still at the helm of Khiama Boys.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.