South Africa: Freedom Day Has a Cold, Panicked Feel This Year

26 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Suné Payne

Freedom Day 2020 feels different as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought stark, lingering inequalities to the forefront. The public holiday that was my favourite while growing up is not the same anymore.

My favourite holiday growing up was Freedom Day -- the countless images of snaked lines of hope, reflections of people who have the same skin colour as me, the rainbow pictures of a new hopeful South Africa and the stories my mother would tell me about running away from police in Manenberg in 1976, trying to protest for a better future. If you'd asked her, in that tiny makeshift voting station in Delft in 1994, if she knew 26 years later people would be arguing over roast chicken she'd probably have thought you were smoking something.

But 26 years later, in 2020, the build-up to Freedom Day doesn't feel as free as it should. No playing of countless clips from our freedom fighters, no images of that glorious day. Where are the images of Mandela, Mbeki and De Klerk, where are the symbols of a new South Africa? Freedom Day 2020 feels cold and panicked as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The numbers...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.