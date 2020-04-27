South Africa: Freedom Day Has a Cold, Panicked Feel This Year

opinion

Freedom Day 2020 feels different as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought stark, lingering inequalities to the forefront. The public holiday that was my favourite while growing up is not the same anymore.

My favourite holiday growing up was Freedom Day -- the countless images of snaked lines of hope, reflections of people who have the same skin colour as me, the rainbow pictures of a new hopeful South Africa and the stories my mother would tell me about running away from police in Manenberg in 1976, trying to protest for a better future. If you'd asked her, in that tiny makeshift voting station in Delft in 1994, if she knew 26 years later people would be arguing over roast chicken she'd probably have thought you were smoking something.

But 26 years later, in 2020, the build-up to Freedom Day doesn't feel as free as it should. No playing of countless clips from our freedom fighters, no images of that glorious day. Where are the images of Mandela, Mbeki and De Klerk, where are the symbols of a new South Africa? Freedom Day 2020 feels cold and panicked as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The numbers...