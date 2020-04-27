Kenya COVID-19 Cases Rise to 355

26 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 12 new coronavirus cases Sunday, raising the total to 355, officials said.

Eight of cases were reported in the capital Nairobi while four were from the coastal city of Mombasa 4.

Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the 12 new cases were identified from over 500 tests carried out since Saturday.

"The Nairobi cases are as follows, Kibera 2, Karen 1, Dandora 1, Eastleigh 1, South B 1, Kasarani 1 and Umoja 1," Aman said.

Out of the 12 people, three were identified to have had a recent travel history to Somali.

They are aged between 14 to 60 years old.

Eight more patients had been discharged from hospital, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 106, while the number of fatalities remains at 14.

