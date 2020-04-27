Nigeria: Kano Loses Four Professors, Others in 48 Hours

No fewer than 30 prominent people, including four professors have lost their lives within the last 48 hours in Kano State.

Three out of the four Professors are serving members of the academic community of the Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

The list includes, Professor Balarabe Maikaba of Faculty of Communication; Prof Sabo Kurawa, Sociology Department, and Prof. Umar Dikko of Physiology department.

A renowned Professor of Economics, Prof. Ibrahim Ayagi, was also among the list of high-profile academics that died within the last 48 hours in Kano.

This is coming as a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Femi Falana, has asked the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to publish the full report of the investigation into the recent deaths in the state.

Prominent among the people that died on Sunday (Yesterday) were Professor Maikaba; Hajia Mairo Ado, Assistant Corp Commander (ACC Admin) FRSC; Alhaji Tasiu Sharifai, Sarkin Kasuwa of Kofar Wambai; Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Tarauni Local Government Area, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, and Alhaji Usman Aliyu Shanono , a businessman, residing at Gwale Local Government Area.

Late Maikaba was the Former Head of Mass Communication Department, Bayero University Kano, and also Professor of Mass Communications.

In a letter addressed to the minister yesterday on behalf of the 'Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 Action Programme and Beyond,' of which he is interim chairman, Falana said the state seems overwhelmed and asked the federal government to take control of the situation.

"In addition, we are compelled to request for a certified true copy of the report of the joint investigation conducted by the Federal and Kano State Ministries of Health into the strange deaths and mass burials taking place in Kano State."

"The report should include the nature and cause of the deaths, the number of casualties and patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals as well as an outline of the measures being put in place by the federal government to stop the strange deaths involving mass burials."

Among those who died on Saturday include: Professor Ayagi; Dr. Musa Umar Gwarzo; Alhaji Dahiru Rabiu (former Grand Khadi); Musa Tijjani (Editor of Triumph Newspaper); Alhaji Aminu Yahaya, former Commissioner of Education; Adamu Isyaku Dal (former SUBEB Executive Secretary); Alhaji Salisu Lado; Hajiya Shamsiyya Mustapha; Hajiya Nene Umma; Alhaji Garba Sarki Fagge; Dr. Nasiru Maikano Bichi; Secretary, Student Affairs, North West University; Professor Aliyu Umar Dikko of Physiology Department, BUK and mother of popular Hausa musician, Ado Gwanja, among others.

At the time of filing this report, a cemetery worker at Abattoir Cemetery in Fagge local government told THISDAY that they buried 14 people yesterday (Sunday) and some corpses were still being laid to rest.

The Director, Centre for Infectious Diseases, Bayero University Kano (BUK), Dr. Isa Abubakar said the disease resulting to the surge in deaths was not related to COVID-19.

According to him, none of the deceased was confirmed to have exhibited the symptoms of the pandemic.