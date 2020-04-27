South Africa: Hawks Pounce On Suspects 'In Possession of Six Rhino Horns'

26 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

Three people have been remanded in custody in Mpumalanga after they were allegedly found in possession of six rhino horns, according to the Hawks.

Two men and one woman aged 24 to 34 were arrested and three vehicles, money and the rhino horns were seized, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Sunday.

The intelligence-driven operation comprised the Hawks, detectives, Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, Tracking Team and the Local Criminal Record Centre, Mulaudzi said.

Investigation

After it emerged the three were allegedly dealing in rhino horn, law enforcement launched an investigation.

"The team obtained a search and seizure warrant and descended on the suspects' house in Clau-Clau.

"On arrival at the premises, an intensive search commenced, and members located a number of hunting knives in one of the three vehicles that were parked inside the yard.

"They also uncovered a sizeable amount of money inside the house."

Law enforcement searched the suspects' yard and found the six rhino horns hidden outside a restroom.

"The horns are believed to be sets from three dead rhinos," he added.

Arrests commended

"The suspects are expected to appear before Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for illegal possession of rhino horns in terms of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act. Investigations are still continuing," Mulaudzi said.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya said the unit would continue to act against those involved in poaching.

"The DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] shall continue to deal decisively with those who are involved in poaching these species."

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.