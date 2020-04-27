Zimbabwe: 'Beitbridge Hospital Resources Strained'

Beitbridge District Hospital is struggling to meet the rising demand for medical services, due to its location at the country and Sadc's busiest port of entry.

The hospital still has its 1980 staff compliment and resources, which has left it essentially incapable of rendering the required services.

District medical officer, Dr Lenos Samhere, told the Matabeleland South Civil Protection committee last week that there was urgent need to review the state of affairs at the hospital.

The CPU team led by provincial development coordinator, Mrs Sithandiwe Ncube, visited the border town to assess the state of affairs of selected facilities to handle Covid-19 related cases.

The 140-bed health institution is a referral centre for the 250 000 local population, with an additional daily transient 15 000 travellers and several others from its bordering districts, including Mwenezi and Gwanda.

In addition, it is also a referral centre for 17 primary health clinics that all rely on six doctors and 138 nursing staff.

"We appreciate the Government's efforts to increase resources and staff to the hospital during this period when we are all focusing on containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic," said Dr Samhere.

The hospital is strained in terms of resources due to the increased demand for services and its location in a transit town.

"You will note that we have an old staff establishment model, which has not been reviewed for some time," said Dr Samhere. "Our nurses and doctors are being overstretched because we don't only deal with the local population but we have those in transit and those from neighbouring districts.

"In addition, we are handling an average of 350 (babies) deliveries monthly, which is more than what the provincial and other district hospitals are handling. We are in the range of major referral centres like the United Bulawayo Hospitals."

Dr Samhere said the status quo at the district hospital was also affecting resource allocation from national Government.

He appealed to the CPU to push for the upgrading of the institution and allocation of more resources in line with obtaining demands.

Staffers are also facing serious accommodation challenges due to limited space at their few allocated houses.

"We have started receiving more nurses and Environmental Health Technicians (EHTs) to boost capacity in terms of human resources," said Dr Samhere.

"So far, six nurses have arrived and we expect more with an additional 17 EHTs, but accommodation remains one of the major headaches. Those that are already here are renting from private properties in local suburbs where rentals are charged in Rands, which is beyond the reach of many considering that their salaries are in local currency."

The Herald is reliably informed that some of the challenges at the hospital include lack of vehicles and ambulances, poor electricity supply, limited tools for medical staff and perennial water supply challenges.

Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo, has since promised to send a team to Beitbridge to assess the situation following pleas by local residents and legislators.