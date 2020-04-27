Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Spoils Defender's Dreams

THE coronavirus pandemic might just have put paid to Zimbabwean defender Tichaona Bungu's dream of a soft retirement landing.

The former Blanket Mine star had been scheduled to fly to Hong Kong on March 20 where he was supposed to sign a one-year contract with top-flight football side Tai Po FC.

In fact, Tai Po wanted to take on board the 34-year-old player in October last year before they decided to put the deal on hold to allow Bungu to see off his stay at the Southern Region Division One perennial campaigners Blanket Mine.

But, with the novel coronavirus pandemic currently wrecking havoc across the world and football activities frozen, Bungu's dream move could as well be up in smoke.

"I should have signed with the Hong-Kong team, Tai Po FC back in October 2019 but then their season was already underway and they preferred to take me as a free agent since my contract with Blanket Mine was ending in December of the same year," said Bungu.

"The papers and everything had been readied and I was supposed to join them on March 25 this year. But, travel restrictions during the period I was supposed to fly meant I had to delay. I communicated with the team and by that time they were already on lockdown so the plans had to be shelved."

While the star is in touch with the Hong-Kong club, he fears for the worst.

"They know I am already 34-years-old and they wanted to give a one-year contract which they would review depending on how I would have fared in my maiden season.

"If football activities and travel restrictions continue in force, this could spell the end of my dream to play for a foreign club.

"It's just unfortunate, I thought my chance to play in a better foreign league had come but this could be the end of the story. I remain very much optimistic though that all will be well just in time for me to join the team."

Yet, Bungu has remained a largely unknown quantity spending donkey years in Division One despite several big teams like Highlanders and Dynamos having shown interest in signing him.

"I am employed by Blanket Mine and I also play football for the same team in the First Division. Several clubs have over the years tried to sign me but I have always prioritised my profession. I only wanted to sign for foreign teams and the chance had come for me to do so, but here we are. This coronavirus pandemic is something else. What I can only say is people should adhere to recommendations put in place by the authorities to contain the virus. We just hope it ends soon otherwise, this could mean the end of my dream."