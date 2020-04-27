Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Starts Demolitions

Chinhoyi Municipality has started demolishing illegal structures in and around the central business district, as it heeds the directive for cities and towns to rehabilitate markets used by small to medium enterprises and informal traders.

The famous Gadzema Terminus and market have been targeted by Chinhoyi Municipality. Council spokesperson Mr Tichaona Mlauzi said owners of the structures to be demolished were informed.

"We have started the clean-up exercise and renovating makeshift markets for SMEs and informal traders," he said. "We will have to remove those unplanned structures and intend to open up the Garikai Market."

The council is engaging CARITAS, who had built the Garikai Market, for a proper handover. The market is aimed at decongesting the Gadzema market. Vendors have been directed to use council stalls built using the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which they have been shunning for unclear reasons.

Said Mr Mlauzi: "As council, we urge them to return to those stalls as we would be pulling down the makeshift stalls that they had erected at their homes, in the streets, pavements and elsewhere."

In a bid to fight the spread of Covid-19 in Chinhoyi, the council has also started disinfecting the CBD, market stalls and busy places in the town.

Residents are, therefore, being advised to observe safe trading practices.

Council will also erect more market stalls as agreed by councillors during a special full council meeting.

Chinhoyi mayor, Dyke Makumbi, said the town agreed to the directive as it was a noble idea that brings sanity and order in the town.