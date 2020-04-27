Zimbabwe: Mudiwa Hood Awards Cash Prizes to Fans

27 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Popular rapper Mudiwa Hood decided over last weekend to break his fans' boredom during the current national lockdown by giving some lucky ones prizes if they managed to answer correctly Biblical questions he was asking.

The competition was done live on his Facebook page and each person who answered correctly to a question was given $250.

Even foreign-based Zimbabweans joined the fun and were asked to choose a relative based in Zimbabwe to receive the money on their behalf.

Questions asked during the show included; Who recognised Jesus as the Messiah when he was presented at the Temple as a baby?, Who asked Pilate For Jesus Christ's body for crucifixion? and After Jesus Christ fed the 5 000 people with two fish and five loaves of bread, how many baskets were left over?

In the programme Mudiwa also took his fans through Bible studies.

Over the past weeks, the Zimbabwean rapper has been urging his fans to pray and focus only on good things in their lives.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.