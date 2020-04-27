South Africa: Water and Sanitation Monitors Water Tank Installations During Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown

26 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Department of Water and Sanitation to monitor installation of water tanks

Following recent media reports depicting photos of six water tanks at a private residence of Ingquza Hill Local Municipality councilor, the Department of Water and Sanitation has received a report from OR Tambo District Municipality.

OR Tambo District Municipality has reported that four of the six tanks have already been installed and the remaining two are waiting to be installed.

These water tanks were procured and delivered by OR Tambo District Municipality and the Department is satisfied that the tanks are servicing the intended beneficiaries in line with Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's directive. Furthermore, the municipality undertook to do an audit and investigate where necessary.

Meanwhile, the Department of Water and Sanitation in Eastern Cape continues to deliver water tanks in the province. To date, a total of 4775 water tanks have been delivered to various communities and 3074 of those have been installed.

The Department will work closely with all the municipalities to ensure that the delivered water tanks are installed as a matter of urgency so that water-stressed areas can be supplied with the much needed water.

The Department appeals to all communities to protect water infrastructure meant to provide water for them and use water sparingly for the benefit of everyone.

Enquries:

Sputnik Ratau

Cell: 082 874 2942

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.