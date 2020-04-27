South Africa: Water and Sanitation Monitors Water Tank Installations During Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown

press release

Department of Water and Sanitation to monitor installation of water tanks

Following recent media reports depicting photos of six water tanks at a private residence of Ingquza Hill Local Municipality councilor, the Department of Water and Sanitation has received a report from OR Tambo District Municipality.

OR Tambo District Municipality has reported that four of the six tanks have already been installed and the remaining two are waiting to be installed.

These water tanks were procured and delivered by OR Tambo District Municipality and the Department is satisfied that the tanks are servicing the intended beneficiaries in line with Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's directive. Furthermore, the municipality undertook to do an audit and investigate where necessary.

Meanwhile, the Department of Water and Sanitation in Eastern Cape continues to deliver water tanks in the province. To date, a total of 4775 water tanks have been delivered to various communities and 3074 of those have been installed.

The Department will work closely with all the municipalities to ensure that the delivered water tanks are installed as a matter of urgency so that water-stressed areas can be supplied with the much needed water.

The Department appeals to all communities to protect water infrastructure meant to provide water for them and use water sparingly for the benefit of everyone.

Enquries:

Sputnik Ratau

Cell: 082 874 2942