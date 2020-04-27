Congo-Kinshasa: COVID-19 Stalls DR Congo's Stability

The Coronavirus outbreak has adversely affected efforts by the international community to neutralise negative forces in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Huang Xia, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region said the pandemic has stopped planned follow-up meetings to assess the progress of the disarmament of negative forces in eastern DR Congo.

"The pandemic has also affected two major events namely, the Great Lakes Investment and Trade Conference initially scheduled in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 18-20 and the 10th Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism which was to be held in Kinshasa, DR Congo, on March 27-29 March," said Mr Xia.

The special representative who briefed the US Security Council on April 22, said that despite progress in the peaceful transition in DR Congo and the peace deal between Uganda and Rwanda, the region still faces a lot of challenges from Rwandan rebels, FDLR and Allied Democratic Forces.

"The greatest challenge remains the activities by armed groups, including in the illicit exploitation of natural resources, which diminishes trust among countries of the region. The resulting insecurity caused by armed groups, especially in eastern DR Congo where civilians continue to pay the highest price, also fuels the humanitarian crisis in the region," said Mr Xia.

He, however, said that the ceasefire offered by the M-23 rebels is holding, but the pandemic has slowed down the process of rehabilitating them.

He added that his office was closely following the electoral processes in the region, especially in Burundi and the Central African Republic, which he says, will be an opportunity to consolidate democratic gains and stability. Burundi will be holding its general election early May.

Mr Xia said there are key issues that the region must focus on such as improving relations between regional countries, especially between Uganda and Rwanda, and Burundi and Rwanda.